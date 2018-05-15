JRL calls for march on Modi’s visit to IOK

UN urged to facilitate Kashmir settlement

Srinagar, May 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership has called for a march towards historic Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Saturday to register protest against the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the territory on that day.

The leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a joint statement issued in Srinagar, today, asked people to observe complete shutdown on the day as a mark of protest against the Indian Prime Minister’s visit. The Joint Resistance Leadership pointed out that Indian occupation forces had converted the entire occupied territory, particularly Shopian, Islamabad, Kulgam and Pulwama districts into a battlefield. The JRL said that the Indian forces had waged a dreadful war against innocent people on the pretext of operation against mujahideen in every nook and corner of occupied Kashmir. The leaders also called for a shutdown on Monday on the anniversaries of Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal massacre.

Hurriyat leaders, Mir Shahid Saleem, Zafar Akbar Butt, Bilal Siddiqi and Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League in their separate statements said that India was using brutal tactics to suppress the Kashmiris’ struggle for securing their right to self- determination. Mukhtar Ahmad Waza addressing a public gathering in Shangus area of Islamabad district urged the United Nations to facilitate settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

Meanwhile, the Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Baramulla district, today. The troops cordoned off Gund Karim Khan area of Watergam and started house-to-house searches.

On the other hand, speakers at a seminar in Islamabad, today, called for an immediate end to innocent killings by Indian and Israeli troops in occupied Kashmir and Palestine. The seminar was chaired by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed. The speakers expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine over yesterday’s killings by Israeli troops in Gaza. Those who spoke on the occasion included AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, Palestinian ambassador Husni Abu Ghous, Sabir Karbalai, Sheikh Tajammul-ul-Islam, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Abdul Hameed Lone, Syed Nazir Gilani, Senator Abdul Qayyum and Mian Attique.

An Indian policeman was killed and another sustained injuries when unknown gunmen attacked a police vehicle in Bijbehara area of district, Islamabad .

