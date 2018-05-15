Mirwaiz expresses anguish over Palestine killings

Srinagar, May 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat Forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has expressed anguish over the killing of innocent Palestinians by the Israeli forces during demonstrations in Gaza.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar said that he was deeply saddened by the massacre of Palestinians by Israel. He deplored the world’s indifference towards grave injustice and repression perpetrated upon the Palestinians, who have been thrown out of their own land, by a powerful occupier. “People of Kashmir sympathise and empathise with the Palestinian people,” he said, adding that the Kashmiris understand the sufferings of the Palestinians as they were also victims of the worst kinds of Indian atrocities.

The Mirwaiz said that the disputes of Kashmir and Palestine were similar in nature as the people of both the places had been facing atrocities of the occupational forces and the indifferent attitude of the world for their settlement was deplorable. He appealed to the international community particularly the Muslim Ummah to impress upon India and Israel to stop their brutalities on the Kashmiris and Palestinians.

Meanwhile, the Patron of Jammu and Kashmir Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen, Maulana Abbas Ansari, in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly denounced the naked aggression of Israeli forces in Gaza. He appealed to the UN to ensure the safety and protection of the innocent people of Palestine.

It is to mention here that on Monday, 55 Palestinians were killed and over 2700 injured by the Israeli soldiers during mass protests in Gaza against the shifting of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

