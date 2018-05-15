Mirwaiz, Malik meet Gilani, discuss situation in IOK

Srinagar, May 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik held a meeting at the Hyderpora residence of the octogenarian leader and discussed a host of issues confronting the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

During the meeting, which lasted for an hour, deliberations took place over the prevailing situation especially in the backdrop of recent civilian killings in Shopian and Srinagar districts.

The three leaders also discussed arrest and house detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists and expressed concern over the invoking of black law Public Safety Act on Hurriyat leaders for participating in the funeral prayers of the martyred Kashmiri youth. They described the move as a part of the conspiracy hatched by the Indian authorities to impose curbs even on condolence meetings by creating an atmosphere of threat and harassment in the territory.

It is to mention here that the three leaders had joined hands in 2016 on the platform of Joint Resistance Leadership, wherefrom they have been leading the people’s uprising triggered by the martyrdom of popular youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani, on July 08, 2016.

Since then, most of the meetings have been held at Syed Ali Gilani’s residence, as he has been under continued house detention for the past more than eight years.

