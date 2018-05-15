Seminar on Kashmir, Palestine held in Islamabad

Islamabad, May 15 (KMS): Speakers at a seminar in Islamabad, today, called for an immediate end to innocent killings by Indian and Israeli troops in occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

The seminar titled ‘Kashmir and Palestine: 70 Years of UN Resolutions for Self-Determination’ held at Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) was presided over by Chairman of Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, while the AJK Prime Minister, Raja Farooq Haider was the chief guest.

The speakers strongly condemned the bloodbath by the Israeli troops in Gaza, yesterday, that resulted in the killing of more than 70 Palestinians and injuring of over 2,400 others. They expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine. They called for resolving the disputes of Palestine and Kashmir in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council. Israel-India nexus was also condemned in strong terms.

The speakers included Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Raja Farooq Haider, Palestinian ambassador Husni Abu Ghous, Senator Abdul Qayyum, Senator Mian Attique, Sheikh Tajammul-ul-Islam, Ejaz Hussain, Sabir Karbalai, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Abdul Hameed Lone and Syed Nazir Gilani.

Like this: Like Loading...