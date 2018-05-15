Waza appeals UN chief to help settle Kashmir dispute

Srinagar, May 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, has appealed to the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to facilitate settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolutions of the World Body and compel India to stop killing of innocent people in the territory.

Mukhtar Ahmed Waza addressing a gathering in Shangus area of Islamabad district said that the Kashmiris’ fearless struggle had entered a decisive phase. He said that the Kashmiri martyrs’ sacrifices, which had centre-staged the Kashmir dispute at the global level, would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs.

Mukhtar Waza said that the Kashmir dispute had historical background and India’s iron-fist policy could not break the resolve of the people of Kashmir but would further strengthen their commitment for the goal of freedom from the forcible control of India. He asked the UN to move beyond issuing statements and take practical steps to resolve the issues of Palestine and Kashmir so that precious human lives were saved.

Mukhtar Waza said that no amount of force could deter the Kashmiri people from achieving their cherished goal. Kashmir was and is a dispute that has to be resolved through granting right to self-determination to the Kashmiris, he said, asking India to shun its rigid approach towards the Kashmir dispute.

