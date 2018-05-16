Even so-called legislator speaks up against internet ban

Srinagar, May 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, member of the so-called Assembly from Shopian, Advocate Mohammad Yousuf Butt, while fuming over the continued ban on the internet services in South Kashmir has said that nobody among the (puppet) administration wants to speak on this mysterious, unannounced, internet gag.

Advocate Yousuf Butt in a media interview in Srinagar said, “Even though I am a legislator, I am helpless before the administration.”

The deputy commissioner, the police are tight-lipped, heaping more suspicion and mystery around snapping the internet, he added.

Like people, Advocate Yousuf Butt expressed helplessness in response to every question.

The MLA, while talking to media acknowledged that the internet ban had badly affected students, businessmen and all common people as well.

Today marks the completion of fifteen days of continued suspension of internet service by the authorities in Shopian following the killing of civilians by the Indian troops during demonstrations.

Like this: Like Loading...