Lawyers suspend work against colleague’s arrest in IOK

Srinagar, May 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the lawyers associated with High Court Bar Association suspended work at courts against the arrest of a fraternity member.

General Secretary of the Bar Association, G N Shaheen told media in Srinagar that Shabbir Ahmad Bukhari Bukhari was called on telephone by IGP Kashmir to present himself before him on Saturday (May 12).

“The advocate voluntarily presented himself before the police authorities and since then his whereabouts were not known and was missing in custody, which has forced the lawyers to go for the protest strike demanding his immediate release,” he added.

Describing the arrest of Bukhari as unwarranted, illegal and an assault on the judiciary and lawyers, the Bar Association demanded his immediate release. He said Bukhari is a human rights defender and his arrest seems an interruption in due discharge of the professional duties, besides the assault on freedom of judiciary.

The Bar Association also condemned repeated assaults and aggression on the students of Islamic University of Science and Technology Awantipora by the Indian forces inside the campus.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement in Srinagar condemned the arrest of advocate Shabbir Ahmad Bukhari, terming it highly deplorable. “The lawyer was called by police and put into jail which is highly deplorable,” Yasin Malik added.

Like this: Like Loading...