Martyrdom week commences in IOK

Srinagar, May 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Martyrdom Week commenced, today, to mark the martyrdom anniversaries of prominent liberation leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, and martyrs of Hawal.

A large number of people attended the functions of the recitation of Holy Quran that were held at headquarters and other offices of the forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Awami Action Committee (AAC) in Srinagar and other towns. Special prayers were offered for Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal.

The main function was organized at the AAC headquarters in Srinagar to pay tributes to Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and other martyrs. It was attended by Hurriyet leaders, activists, Imams of various mosques, Ulema and various dignitaries.

A function of Quran Khawani held at the headquarters of the Awami Action Committee was participated by Imams, Ulema and notable citizens. After Quran Khawani, the APHC Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, presided over a contest of recitation of Quran that was participated by students from the schools across the occupied territory.

In the contest, Qari Israr-ul-Haq of Dar-ul-uloom Kanz-ul-Uloom, Ganderbal, Qari Talib Hussain of Dar-ul-Uloom Daudia, Srinagar, and Qari Manzoor Ahmed Mir of Saaadat-ul-Quran, Nagabal, took first, second and third positions respectively.

Molvi Riyaz-ul-Haq Qasmi, Qari Muhammad Ishtiaq, Qari Aijaz Ahmed Maoodi were judges of the contest. At the end, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq gave away cash prizes and trophies to the winning students.

It was on 21st May in 1990, when unidentified gunmen shot at Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq in Srinagar killing him on the spot. Seventy mourners were killed when Indian troops fired at his funeral procession in Hawal area of the city. Twelve years later, on the same day in 2002, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was martyred by unknown attackers, when he was returning after addressing a gathering held at Mazar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar in connection with the martyrdom anniversary of Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq.

