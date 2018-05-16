Mobile internet shut in Shopian for 16th consecutive day

Indian army’s patrolling party attacked in Tral

Srinagar, May 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, mobile Internet services continued to remain shut in south Kashmir’s Shopian district for sixteenth straight day on Wednesday.

The residents told media that both the broadband and mobile Internet services were blocked in the area on 30th April, 2018 following civilian killings by the Indian troops in Pulwama.

Because of the blockade, rumours are doing rounds that the clampdown would remain in force for a period of three months.

Meanwhile, a patrolling party of Indian army came under attack in Tral area of Pulwama district, today. Official said that a group of attackers opened fire on the army’s 42 RR near Koil Shikargah forest area.

On the other hand, unknown persons snatched a rifle from a policeman at the Kashmir University in Hazratbal area of Srinagar. Reports said that some unknown persons overpowered a policeman posted at the Rumi Gate of the varsity and fled with his rifle.

The searches have been launched in the area to nab the assailants.

An unidentified male body was recovered from Power Canal Fraw area in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday.

Like this: Like Loading...