‘Modi’s visit aimed at misleading world on Kashmir dispute’

Srinagar, May 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has said that the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to the territory is aimed at hoodwinking the world’s opinion on the Kashmir dispute.

The resistance leaders in a statement issued in Srinagar called for a march towards Srinagar’s Lal Chowk on Saturday (May 19) against Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to occupied Kashmir.

“Though Indian state and its abettors in Jammu and Kashmir have put almost all entire leadership either in jails or under house arrest, the JRL will stage a peaceful protest on May 19,” the statement said. “If Indian rulers and their abettors really believe in democracy and freedom of speech, they should stop their oppressive tactics and allow the JRL to hold this peaceful protest,” it said.

The resistance leaders said, the Lal Chowk march has been called to demonstrate before the whole world what the people of Kashmir stand for. If Indian rulers assume that oppression unleashed by their army and paramilitary forces has crushed resistance in Kashmir, then they should find some courage to lift ban on political activities of the resistance leadership and allow such programmes, they said.

India and its stooges only know to suppress people’s voices under the pretext of the so-called democracy and normalcy which is highly condemnable, the resistance leaders said. “Lal Chowk march will highlight the miseries and hardships faced by the people of Kashmir at the hands of oppressive forces. It will also highlight the reign of terror unleashed by the Indian occupational forces and will also be a show of solidarity with the people of south Kashmir where Indian army, paramilitary forces and police have let loose an ugly phase of horror,” they added.

Meanwhile, the Joint Resistance Leadership paid rich tributes to prominent martyred Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, the victims of Hawal massacre and all the martyrs of the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement. The leadership called for a peaceful public gathering at Mazar-e-Shuhada at Eidgah in Srinagar on the martyrdom anniversaries of Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal on May 21.

