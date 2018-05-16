Resistance leaders slam Israel for genocide of Palestinians

Srinagar, May 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the resistance leaders have slammed Israel for perpetrating genocide of innocent Palestinians protesting against the shifting of US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The leaders in their separate statements also denounced the criminal silence of the world community and human rights organisations over the massacre of Palestinians in Gaza. Over 60 Palestinians have been killed and thousands wounded by the brutal Israeli forces during protests against the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement condemning the US move said, “It is against the sovereignty of a nation like Palestine and against the set principles of the United Nations.” He urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to use its good offices to deter the policy of genocide of the weaker nations of the world at the hands of imperialistic powers.

The chairman of Hurriyat forum and patron of Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said, “Israel’s open aggression against Palestinian people is the worst form of state terrorism which the world cannot ignore”. He said Kashmiris stand with the Palestinians at this hour of grief.

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in his statement said, “Bloodbath in Palestine amounts to genocide of people supported by the international community. Israel by killing innocent Palestinians and the USs by supporting this carnage is actually promoting a human tragedy.” He said the international community in the same manner has been maintaining criminal silence over killings in occupied Kashmir.

Senior APHC leader and the President of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, condemned the massacre by the Israeli fascist forces in strongest words.

Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Javaid Ahmed Mir and Mushtaq-ul-Islam, in their statements also condemned the killing of innocent Palestinians by the Israeli forces.

Dukhtaran-e-Millat in a statement asked whether the safety of the Palestinians was not the responsibility of the Arab rulers. Be it Kashmir or Palestine, Burma or Central Asia, the reason of Muslim genocide is their own follies, it added.

