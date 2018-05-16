Shabbir Shah’s message from Tihar jail

Internet Shut in Shopian for 16th consecutive day

Srinagar, May 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party and senior APHC leader, Shabbir Ahmad Shah has asked India to accept the right to self determination of the Kashmiri people, guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council.

Shabbir Ahmad Shah, who is lodged in Delhi’s notorious Tihar jail, in a message released in Srinagar deplored that India had started the bloody game in the occupied territory after closing all doors to resolve the Kashmir dispute politically. However, he expressed satisfaction over the fact that freedom struggle had been successfully transferred to the new generation. He condemned the killings of the Kashmiri youth on daily basis. The ailing Shabbir Ahmad Shah, who is confined in an 8 by 6 feet cell of Tihar jail, is denied proper medical facilities in the jail.

The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement said that the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to the occupied territory was aimed at hoodwinking the world’s opinion on the Kashmir dispute. The resistance leaders have called for a march towards Srinagar’s Lal Chowk on Saturday against the visit. Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir in a statement condemned the Indian authorities for starting the spree of raids and arrests in the territory ahead of Modi’s visit.

The lawyers associated with High Court Bar Association suspended work in protest against the arrest of a fraternity member by the Indian police. The Bar Association General Secretary, Ghulam Nabi Shaheen told media in Srinagar that the lawyer, Shabbir Ahmed Bukhari, who is also a human rights defender, was summoned by police on last Saturday, and went missing in police custody since then.

Mobile and Internet services continued to remain shut in south Kashmir’s Shopian district for the sixteenth straight day, today.

Meanwhile, an Indian army’s patrolling party came under an attack in Tral area of Pulwama district, today. In another incident, unknown persons snatched a rifle from a policeman at the Kashmir University in Hazratbal, Srinagar.

On the other hand, Martyrdom Week was formally launched, today, with special prayers for prominent martyred Hurriyet leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal. Quran khawani was held at the offices of Mirwaiz-led forum and Awami Action Committee in different areas of the territory. A big such function was held at Mirwaiz Manzil in Srinagar, which was chaired by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights, Dr Syed Nazir Gilani in a statement in Islamabad while reacting to the recent assertions of Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said that Indian army did not have any mandate to be in Kashmir and the people of Jammu and Kashmir and their sympathizers had a right to fight to undo the Indian occupation.

Like this: Like Loading...