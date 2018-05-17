3 Kashmiri youth arrested at Attari border

New Delhi, May 17 (KMS): The immigration bureau of India has arrested three Kashmiri youth who were travelling to Pakistan via Attari border in Amritsar.

“They were detained in a local police station for a day. During their interrogation, the youth said they were going to Pakistan for study purpose. This is not the first case of Kashmiris being arrested at Attari,” an intelligence officer said.

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) deputy inspector general (DIG) JS Oberoi confirmed the arrest.

A senior police official has said that the immigration department has been arresting many Kashmiris from Attari border.

Meanwhile, at least five persons were injured after Indian forces fired pellets on protests during a siege and search operation at Jamnagri and Reshnagri areas of Shopian.

