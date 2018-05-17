Indian police arrest Mukhtar Waza in IOK

Srinagar, May 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, in Islamabad town, today.

The JKPL in a statement said that Mukhtar Ahmad Waza was scheduled to participate in a seminar organized by Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum at Rajbagh in Srinagar, today, in the memory of prominent martyred leaders Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and the martyrs of Hawal.

The statement said that as he left his residence, a team of Indian police intercepted him and put him under house arrest to prevent him from participating in the seminar. The JKPL strongly condemned the police action.

Like this: Like Loading...