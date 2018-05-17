India’s announcement of ceasefire a cosmetic measure: Sehrai

Srinagar, May 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir (TeH), Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, has said that the Indian government’s announcement of ceasefire in the territory is a cosmetic measure.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai talking to media men in Srinagar said that it could not be termed as a ceasefire in the first place. “How can you term it a ceasefire?” he questioned, saying that as the Government of India has said that they will stop killing in the month of Ramadan, consequently meaning the killings will continue after Eid. He said that a ceasefire should have been long-term and followed by a concrete and practical roadmap for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

The TeH Chairman maintained that the major stakeholders of the Kashmir dispute are those who are laying their lives for the pious cause and whose blood is being spilled day in and day out adding that people of Kashmir should not be overjoyed by this cosmetic measure.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said that there appeared to be no determination in the Indian government to resolve the Kashmir dispute. “Ideally, the Government of India should have announced a ceasefire followed by a roadmap to engage all the stakeholders including the principal party – Kashmiris – and Pakistan for the resolution of the dispute,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...