JKPM supports JRL’s call for march towards Lal Chowk

Jammu, May 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) has extended support to the call for march towards Lal Chowk given by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) to protest against the visit of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to the disputed territory on Saturday.

The JKPM Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem, in a statement issued in Jammu said that the Indian police and troops enjoying unbridled powers were killing, maiming and blinding the Kashmiris with impunity and Narendra Modi being head of the Indian state was responsible for these brutalities of the forces’ personnel.

The JKPM Chairman said that the entire occupied Kashmir had been turned into a military garrison ahead of Modi’s visit and restrictions had been imposed on the free movement of the people.

Like this: Like Loading...