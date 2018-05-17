JRL calls for demos after Juma prayers tomorrow

Urges UN to settle disputes of Kashmir, Palestine

Srinagar, May 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has called for peaceful protests, tomorrow, after Juma prayers to express solidarity with the Palestinian brethren.

The resistance leaders in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the widespread genocide of the people of Palestine by the Israeli forces as a brazen attack on humanity. They condemned the use of brute force against the helpless people including women and children in Gaza.

“Palestine and Kashmir are two faces of a single coin of subjugation. Be it Israeli aggression (in Palestine) or Indian (in Kashmir), we are forced to live in a similar uneven and uncertain political situation,” the leaders added.

They sought the intervention by the United Nations to settle peacefully the long-pending disputes of Palestine and Kashmir in accordance with the agreed principles of the World Body to put an end to the widespread genocide and rule of tyranny in both the regions.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Zafar Akbar Butt, in a statement strongly condemned the Israeli army’s open aggression against unarmed Palestinian people. He also expressed anguish over the arrest of the Kashmiri youth during nocturnal raids. Zafar Akbar Butt demanded immediate release of a lawyer and human rights activist, Advocate Shabbir Ahmed Bukhari.

