Mirwaiz, Malik call ceasefire cosmetic measure

Glowing tributes paid to Molvi Farooq, Khawaja Lone

Srinagar, May 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief, Muhammad Yasin Malik have called the ceasefire announced by New Delhi during Ramadan in Kashmir as a cosmetic measure.

Addressing a seminar, “Responsibility of Leadership in Safeguarding the Sanctity of Martyrdom” organized by the Hurriyat forum at its Rajbagh headquarters, the leaders called for the resolution of Kashmir dispute.

The seminar was held in connection with the Martyrdom Week being observed to pay homage to prominent martyred Hurriyet leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal.

Mirwaiz said it doesn’t make any difference whether ceasefire is called for a month or two. “We need to find the root cause of the conflict and the reason why youth are picking up arms. We need to address the dispute,” he said. “Until and until a comprehensive plan is made to settle the Kashmir dispute, these cosmetic things won’t work,” said Yasin Malik while reacting to the ceasefire.

They paid rich tributes to prominent martyred Hurriyet leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, and said that the Kashmiri people were indebted to the invaluable sacrifices of these great martyrs.

It is to mention here that unidentified gunmen had shot dead Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq after barging into his residence in Srinagar on 21st May in 1990. On the same day, seventy mourners were killed when Indian troops fired at the funeral procession of the martyred leader in Hawal area of Srinagar. Twelve years later, on the same day in 2002, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was martyred by unknown attackers, when he was returning from addressing a gathering at Mazar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar.

