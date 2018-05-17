Pandit organisations demand end to bloodshed in IOK

Srinagar, May 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Reconciliation Front, held a protest demonstration and a hunger strike camp in Srinagar to express solidarity with Kashmiri Muslim brethren.

The activists of Jammu and Kashmir Reconciliation Front had raised banners on the makeshift tent calling for an end to bloodbath and settlement of the Kashmir dispute. The banners also read “Kashmiri Hindus in support of Kashmiri Muslims”, “Don’t kill our Muslim brothers” and “Long live Kashmiriyat and brotherhood.”

The Front had also organized a hunger strike camp in March and had appealed to the Indian Prime Minister to initiate a dialogue process for settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

