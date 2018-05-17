Remand of Aasiya, others extended: DeM

Srinagar, May 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, illegally detained leaders of Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) including Aasiya Andrabi, Nahida Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi and other two girls, who were produced in a court of Islamabad town, sent to police remand for 10 days.

The DeM spokesperson, Riffat Fatima, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that arrest and harassment could not suppress the ongoing liberation movement.

She said that New Delhi and its puppet regime had launched a crackdown on the people of Kashmir to break their resolve for seeking right to self determination. “Oppressors are daydreaming by remaining under the wrong impression that arrests and crackdowns on people and leadership are going to break the resolve of people,” she added.

