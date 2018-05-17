Strict restrictions imposed in IOK ahead of Modi’s visit

Kishanganga project turned lives of locals miserable

Srinagar, May 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the puppet authorities have imposed strict restrictions in the entire territory ahead of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s visit to Kashmir on Saturday.

Indian police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police personnel have been deployed in strength across the territory especially in Jammu and Srinagar cities. Indian army is also conducting foot patrols in many areas.

Narendra Modi will visit Kashmir on May 19 to inaugurate 330-MW Kishanganga hydroelectric project.

It is worth mentioning here that Kishanganga power project is no less than a nightmare for the locals who complain that the use of heavy construction machinery has ruined all water sources in the area, forcing the people to drink contaminated water.

Besides, all roads including the Kralpora-Bandipora road which leads to the Kishanganga project have become a permanent headache for the villagers due to their dilapidated conditions. In dozens of villages, including Manrtigam and Kralpora where the project is located, the roads are in ramshackle conditions and are almost unusable.

The residents of the villages which fall along the road including Bonar, Chandaji, Sunderwani and Ajar complained that they are facing immense problems due to the bad condition of the road. They said that the Indian government was only concerned about its interest, and was least bothered about the welfare of the Kashmiri people.

