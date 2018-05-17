Yousuf Mir sent back to Srinagar jail after hearing in court

Srinagar, May 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the illegally detained Hurriyat leader and the Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, was taken from Srinagar Central Jail to a local court for hearing of a fake case registered against him by the puppet authorities.

The JKML spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Muhammad Yousuf Mir was produced at the Forest Court where after hearing the arguments, the judge fixed May 30 for next hearing of the case.

He said after hearing the case Muhammad Yousuf Mir was taken back to Srinagar Central Jail. He said that the authorities had devised new policies and methods for keeping the JKML Vice Chairman under continued imprisonment by implicating him in fake cases.

