March towards Srinagar’s Lal Chowk tomorrow

Forceful anti-India, anti-Israel demos, rallies in IOK

Srinagar, May 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a massive march will be conducted towards Srinagar’s historic Lal Chowk, tomorrow, to register protest against the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s visit to the territory.

Call for the march has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. The leadership said, the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to the occupied territory is aimed at giving a false impression to the world that Kashmiri people are happy under the Indian democracy whereas India has made the territory a hell. The Hurriyat leaders and organizations have also appealed to the people to hoist black flags on the rooftops of their houses and other vantage places. The Indian police and troops have intensified frisking of people and vehicles across the territory ahead of Modi’s visit in the name of so-called security measures.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a gathering at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, today, said that New Delhi and its puppet regime had been beating drums about India being the world’s best democracy, but the first major test for them would be on Saturday when resistance leadership has planned a peaceful rally at Lal Chowk.

The occupation authorities have put Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Bilal Siddiqi, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Zafar Akbar Butt and Javaid Ahmed Mir under house arrest or in custody to prevent them from leading the march.

The Joint Resistance Leadership in a statement termed the ceasefire in the territory announced by India as a cruel joke with the freedom-loving people of Kashmir, who are engaged in a legitimate struggle for securing their right to self-determination. It said, the peace-loving people of Kashmir want a permanent halt on the war thrust by India.

Meanwhile, people held forceful anti-India and anti-Israel demonstrations and rallies in Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Shopian, Islamabad, Pulwama, Kulgam, Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla and other areas raising high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India and anti-Israel slogans. The protests and rallies were aimed at protesting against the brutalities of Indian forces in the territory and the massacre of innocent Palestinians by the Israeli forces in Palestine. The rallies were led by Hurriyat leaders. Indian troops and police personnel fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters in Islamabad town and at other places, injuring many of them.

Like this: Like Loading...