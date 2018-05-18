Indian troops use force on protesters in Islamabad town

Srinagar, May 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops used brute force on peaceful protesters in Islamabad town, today.

The troops used force and fired pellets to disperse the protesters after people staged protest at Cheeni Chowk Reshi Bazar in the town.

Meanwhile, freedom songs are being played on the loudspeaker of Jamia Masjid, Islamabad, where Hurriyat leader and religious scholar, Qazi Yasir, addressed thousands of people before Friday congregational prayers.

In his address Qazi Yasir said that India was pushing the Kashmiri youth to pick up arms.

