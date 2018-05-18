JKML hails courage, steadfastness of Kashmiri detainees

Srinagar, May 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML), headed by illegally detained senior APHC leader Masarrat Aalam Butt, has hailed the courage and steadfastness shown by the hundreds of Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in various jails.

A JKML spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that a party delegation led by Acting Chairman, Abdul Ahad Parra, accompanied by Muhammad Hamza Mir, Ghulam Hassan Shah and Sajjad Ahmed visited Sopore and Bandipora and expressed solidarity with the families of the Hurriyat leaders and activists lodged in different jails.

Abdul Ahad Parra on the occasion said that the sacrifices rendered by Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Aasiya Andrabi, Dr Shafi Shariati, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Ayaz Akbar, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Assudullah Parray, Amir Hamza Shah, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Mir Hafeezullah, Shakeel Ahmed Butt, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Shahid Yousuf, Hakeem Showkat, Merajuddin Nanda, Molvi Sajjad, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Fayaz Ahmed Talaq, Basharat Ahmed, Ashiq Hussain, Muhammad Hayat Butt, Manzoor Ahmed Butt, Abdul Rasheed Butt, Farooq Ahmed Tauheedi, Abdul Majid, Abdul Muhammad Ashraf Malik, Abdul Ghani Butt, Zakir Hussain, Merajuddin Niyako, Salman Yousuf, Sajjad Ahmed Beig, Mudassir Rasheed, Manzoor Ahmed Parray, Irfan Ahmed Dar, Aqib Ahmed Mir, Ashiq Hussain Mir, Nasir Abdullah, Muhammad Iqbal Wani, Basharat Ahmed Salaam, Mufti Nadeem, and Shakeel Ahmed Yatoo were praiseworthy. He appealed to the international human rights organizations to come to the rescue of the political detainees.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) in a statement in Srinagar strongly condemned the arrest of party Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt, and described it as frustration of the puppet authorities.

Like this: Like Loading...