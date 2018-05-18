Khan Sopori’s family again loses hope of his release

Srinagar, May 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the family of Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori has again lost hope of his release, despite the fact that the court has ordered his release.

A third detention order under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA), against the 71-year-old Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori was quashed by the High Court of the territory in March but police kept him behind the bars.

Khan Sopori’s family in a media interview said that police took him into custody again as soon as a court ordered his release on May 3.

“After the High Court quashed the third PSA against him on March 20, we were hopeful that he will be released but after a number of police as well as judicial remands for almost one-and-a-half months, Sopore court ordered his release on May 3. As soon as he came out, police took him into custody again without any charges,” a family member said.

Khan Sopori is behind the bars since February 15, 2017, when he was arrested from a graveyard in Sopore town where he had gone to pay tributes to noted freedom leader, Ghulam Muhammad Bulla, whose death in custody is said to be the first custodial killing in occupied Kashmir.

