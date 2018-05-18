Lal Chowk rally a litmus test for India’s democracy: Mirwaiz

Srinagar, May 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has said that India and its stooges have been beating drums about India being the world’s best democracy, but the first major test for both will be on Saturday when resistance leadership has planned a peaceful rally at Lal Chowk.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a gathering at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, today, said, “We have decided to convey our message to the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in a very peaceful manner. We wouldn’t address any gathering but carry placards with messages for Narendra Modi.”

He said that it would be the first test for both India and the puppet regime in the territory as they should allow the Kashmiris to hold the peaceful rally.

“Second test for them will be on May 21 when we are planning a rally at Eidgah to take a pledge to take forward mission of the martyrs,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders, Javaid Ahmad Mir and Muhammad Yousuf Naqash in a joint statement in Srinagar said that time had come that India should shun its hegemonic approach and should take honest steps to settle the lingering Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

They expressed serious concern over the ongoing gross human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian forces and particularly the latest round of killings and brutalities. They said that the Kashmiri students were being deprived of right to education as they were being beaten mercilessly by the forces on roads and after barging into the educational institutions.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir National Front, Altaf Hussain Wani, in a statement said if Narendra Modi is really a believer of democracy he should release all the political prisoners and start a dialogue process so that the lingering Kashmir dispute can be resolved. He said that instead of trying to befool the world, Modi must honour the promises made to the people of Kashmir by his country.

