Protest against Israeli aggression in Gaza strip

Srinagar, May 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, on the call of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), Hurriyat leaders and organizations held protests and rallies across the territory to express solidarity with the people of Palestine.

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leaders and activists staged a peaceful protest rally at Lal Chowk in Srinagar to express solidarity with the people of Palestine. Led by Vice Chairman Advocate Bashir Ahmad Butt, JKLF leaders and activists including Mushtaq Ajmal, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri, Muhammad Sideeq Shah and Mushtaq Ahmad Khan along with people from different walks of life gathered at Madeena Chowk and staged a peaceful protest against Israeli terrorism.

Raising slogans in support of Palestinians and against Zionist terrorism, protesters marched towards Lal Chowk and staged a peaceful sit-in there. This sit-in was addressed by many people including Advocte Bashir Ahmad Butt.

In his address, Advocate Butt said that the bloodbath in Palestine is nothing but genocide of people. He said that what is happening in Palestine is a human tragedy but international community seems to support this human catastrophe by maintaining a criminal silence over it. This peaceful protest later on dispersed peacefully.

Meanwhile Muhammad Yasin Malik, who is in police custody from yesterday, in a statement in Srinagar condemned the ongoing slaughter of Palestinians and said that the international community should take notice of it. He said nothing is more tragic than the attitude of the international community which has actually sacrificed the much revered moral values and humanity for petty trade deals and economic benefits

Anjumna Shari Shian organized a massive protest demonstration in Budgam against massacre of innocent people of Palestine by Israeli forces. Hundreds of people participated in the protest demonstration that was led by Anjuman Shari Shian President, Aga Syed Hasan Almoosvi Alsafvi.

Aga Syed Hasan strongly condemned Israeli aggression which has resulted in the death of more than 61 Palestinians and wounding hundreds. He said that the act of killing innocent people is the worst form of state terrorism and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the people of Palestine in Gaza.

Hurriyat leaders, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi and Ghulam Nabi Waseem held a protest rally against Israeli aggression on innocent people of Palestine. Addressing people after Friday prayers at Palpora in Srinagar, Shabbir Ahmad Dar and Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi termed it as the worst kind of human rights violation and barbaric act against innocent people in Gaza and other parts of Palestine.

They said it is very unfortunate that the world power like America is itself involved and partner in Israeli aggression against Palestinians in which 60 people were martyred and above 1200 injured.

Like this: Like Loading...