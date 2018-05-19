Black day observed against Modi’s visit to IOK

Restrictions in Srinagar to prevent Lal Chowk march

Srinagar, May 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, black day, marked by complete shutdown, was observed, today, in protest against the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s visit to the territory.

All shops and business establishments remained closed while traffic was off the road. Call for the strike was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. They had also asked the people to march towards the historic Lal Chowk of Srinagar to register their resentment against the Indian Prime Minister’s visit. However, the puppet authorities resorted to imposition of strict restrictions in Srinagar and detention of Hurriyat leaders to prevent the march.

The city of Srinagar and other towns of the occupied territory gave a deserted look and at some places people had hoisted black flags on the rooftops of their houses and at vantage points.

Indian police arrested Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and several other Hurriyat leaders including Hilal Ahmed War, Sheikh Abdur Rasheed and Bashir Ahmed Kashmiri when they defied restrictions and attempted to conduct the march. The puppet authorities put other Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Bilal Siddiqi, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Zafar Akbar Butt, Javaid Ahmed Mir and Muhammad Ashraf Laya under house arrest or in custody. The authorities sealed all roads leading to the Lal Chowk and deployed Indian troops and police personnel in strength in Srinagar and all other major towns of the occupied territory. The puppet administration also snapped mobile and internet services across the territory and ordered closure of all educational institutions.

Despite restrictions, Hurriyat leaders, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Imtiaz Ahmed Reshi and Ghulam Nabi Waseem led a demonstration in downtown Srinagar against the visit of the Indian Prime Minister. The protesters were holding black flags in their hands.

Meanwhile, Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred one more youth at Brinjal Vilgam in Handwara area of Kupwara district. This killing raised the number of the killed youth in the area to four since yesterday.

The Hurriyat AJK leaders raising black flags staged a sit-in protest in front of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad while Pasbaan-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir and International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir held a demonstration in Muzaffarabad against Narendra Modi’s visit to occupied Kashmir.

