Hurriyat leaders lead demos in Srinagar against Modi’s visit

Srinagar, May 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Imtiaz Ahmed Reshi and Ghulam Nabi Waseem led a protest demonstration in Srinagar, today, against the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s visit to the territory.

On the occasion the protesters were holding black flags in their hands.

Addressing on the occasion, the Hurriyat leaders said that the purpose of the demonstration was to show Modi and the world that no Indian president or prime minister is welcomed in the territory as they are patronizing the genocide of the Kashmiris.

They said the purpose of India’s prime minister has always been to boost the morale of Indian forces. This visit is also aimed at misleading the international opinion by creating a false impression as everything is alright in occupied Kashmir, they added.

The Hurriyat leaders said that the Indian prime minister must understand that the Indian forces were involved in killing of innocent civilians in the territory and it was his duty to stop the Kashmiris’ genocide and implement the UN resolutions on Kashmir.

The protesters raised slogans in favour of freedom and against India.

Like this: Like Loading...