Masarrat Aalam seeks move to Kashmir jail during Ramadan

Srinagar, May 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the illegally detained senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML), Masarrat Aalam Butt has filed an application in court, asking for shift to Kashmir jail from Jammu during Ramadan.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar asked the prosecution to file objections, if any, against the application filed by Masarrat Aalam Butt.

The JKML Chairman was brought from Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu to Srinagar for hearing in a case registered against him.

A spokesman of JKML in a statement in Srinagar said, the policy adopted by the puppet authorities under which Masarrat Aalam was being moved from one police station to another cannot break the will of the detained leader.

He appealed to the world human rights organizations including the International Committee of Red Cross and Human Rights Watch to take note of the worst political vengeance Masarrat Aalam is being subjected to and his illegal detention by the puppet authorities.

