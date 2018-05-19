Mirwaiz urges Modi to allow IOK people to say ‘Mann kKi Baat’

Srinagar, May 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has urged the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to allow the Kashmiri people to say their ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to him during his visit to Srinagar.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement in Srinagar said every month the Indian Prime Minister comes on Radio to speak his heart out. “Since he is in Srinagar on Saturday, I urge him to give people of Kashmir an opportunity to say their Mann Ki Baat this time.”

Mann Ki Baat, which translates in English as ‘a talk from the heart’, is a radio programme hosted by Modi in which he addresses the Indian people.

The Mirwaiz said that the Kashmir dispute was not about inaugurating tunnels, trains, roads or announcing economic packages. He said every citizen of Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh has only one main demand made up of three words – resolve Kashmir dispute. “Time is ripe for you (Modi) to fulfill the promise that your predecessors have made to Kashmiri people in the Indian Parliament,” he said, adding that Kashmir’s freedom movement is not confined to a particular leader or a group but it is purely a people’s movement.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq while paying rich tributes to his father late Molvi Muhammad Farooq and another prominent Hurriyat leader, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, on their martyrdom anniversaries said that the two leaders left behind a huge responsibility on the shoulders of the Kashmiri people to carry forward the ongoing freedom movement.

