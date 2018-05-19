Pesh imams urged to apprise people of Indian atrocities

Srinagar, May 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Grand Mufti-designate, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam has urged the pesh imams to use the pulpits of the mosques and play role in educating people about the Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam in a statement issued in Srinagar said: “People should leave their houses today and move towards Lal Chowk to tell the world about the Indian state terrorism,” Mufti said.

He said if the puppet authorities stop people from reaching Lal Chowk, they should enter mosques and use loudspeakers to register their protest against India and Modi. He also appealed the political parties, across the ideological divide, to restrain from meeting the Indain Prime Minister.

He said, “He is the same prime minister who supervised genocide of Kashmiris. Under his very nose, forces martyred over 600 Kashmiri youth, injured over 20,000, by using disproportionate force. He is the same man whose trigger happy forces tied Budgam man with a jeep and used him as a human shield”.

