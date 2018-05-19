Sit-in, protest rally against Modi’s Srinagar visit

Islamabad, May 19 (KMS): The Hurriyat AJK leaders staged a sit-in and a protest demonstration in Islamabad and Muzaffarabad to protest the visit of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to occupied Kashmir.

The Hurriyat leaders held a sit-in outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad and raised high-pitched slogans against the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir. The participants of the sit-in were holding black banners and flags in their hands.

The protesters expressed concern over the unabated wave of killings by Indian troops in the occupied territory and warned New Delhi against the use of brutal tactics to crush people’s freedom movement. They also urged the international community to take notice Indian atrocities in Kashmir

Meanwhile, a protest demonstration was held in Muzaffarabad under the auspices of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir and International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir.

Hundreds of the participants hailing from different walks of life raised voice against the Indian Prime Minister and Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir..

The speakers on the occasion condemned the continued Indian brutalities in the occupied territory and urged the international community to play role in granting Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

They also denounced the continued detention and house arrest of Hurriyat leaders and demanded their immediate unconditional release. They said that complete peace in region is impossible without resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Like this: Like Loading...