Syed Ali Gilani terms ceasefire a cruel joke

Srinagar, May 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has termed the ceasefire in the territory announced by the Indian government as a cruel joke.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, there is no letup in killing and the resistance leaders are caged and are denied political space and to perform their religious obligations. He said that New Delhi’s arrogance, haughtiness and persistent denial could not hold water for long. He maintained that India had responded ruthlessly without giving an ear to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The APHC Chairman criticizing the UN said that the World Body had failed to deliver justice and is acting as mute spectator over the atrocities being inflicted on the people in Palestine, Kashmir and other places. He also expressed his dismay over the role of 57 Muslim countries, saying they are not playing their assigned role and are maintaining criminal silence over the pitiable condition of Muslims.

Meanwhile, an APHC spokesman in a statement in Srinagar strongly denounced the continued house arrest of Syed Ali Gilani. He said that the puppet authorities had once again barred the octogenarian leader from offering Friday prayers.

“When the ailing leader tried to leave his residence, a large contingent of the Indian forces’ personnel stationed outside his residence stopped him. Even in the month of Ramadan, Gilani Sahab was barred from offering Friday prayers,” the spokesman said.

