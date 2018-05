Srinagar, May 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district, today.

The troops killed the youth during a violent siege and search operation at Brinjal Vilgam in Handwara area of the district. This raised the number of the killed youth in the area to four since yesterday.

The operation in the area is still going on.

