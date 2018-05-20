IOK HC quashes PSA detentions of 9 persons

Srinagar, May 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court has quashed detentions of nine persons who had been booked under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA).

While quashing the detention orders, different benches of the court ordered immediate release of the detainees if they are not involved in other offences.

Those whose detentions have been quashed are Aaqib Hassan Rather of Achabal Sopore, Irfan Ahmad Khan of Lazbal, Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad Khanday of Samboora, Pulwama, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori of Shalipora, Sopore, Muhammad Lateef Sheikh of Kamal Kote, Baramulla, Mudasir Ahmad Malik of Khengund, Awantipora, Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh of Bomai, Baramulla, Owais Kasir Beigh of Tawheed Gunj, Baramulla and Ajaz Ahmad Butt of Gonipora, Baramulla.

