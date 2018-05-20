Police failed to return students’ phones

Srinagar, May 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, police in Islamabad town have not returned mobile phones of more than a dozen students detained last month following protests at Government Degree College (GDC) in the main town.

The students, more than 20 of them were arrested by police following protests in and around the GDC on April 23, against the Kathua rape and murder.

The belongings of the students, including mobile phones, were taken into custody by Saddar police station in Islamabad town when the students were kept detained.

The SSP of Islamabad, Altaf Khan has acknowledged that the mobile phones of these students were with the police.

“We had kept them to scrutinise the mobile phones. But most of them were locked. We could have got them unlocked by our tech experts but we wanted the students to come forward and unlock them for us,” he added.

