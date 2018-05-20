Rich tributes paid to Molvi Farooq, Khawaja Lone

Srinagar, May 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid rich tributes to prominent liberation leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Muhammad Yasin Malik in his statement said Shaheed-e-Millat Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq and Shaheed-e-Hurriyat Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone represent the essence of unity and oneness of Kashmiri nation. Muhammad Yasin Malik who is in police custody, in his message from the jail said that the freedom struggle of Kashmiris was adorned with the blood of martyrs and therefore no power on earth could defeat it by oppressive measures.

Senior Hurriyat leader, Maulana Abbas Ansari in a statement, paying tributes to Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal, said that the Kashmiri people were indebted to the invaluable sacrifices of the great martyrs and no one would be allowed to play with these sacrifices.

The leaders of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Political Front (PPF), Fazlul Haq Qureshi and Muhammad Musaddiq Aadil in a meeting in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal and said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would never go waste.

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, remembering all the Kashmiri martyrs, paid rich tributes to Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal on their anniversaries. The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Advocate Muhammad Shafi Reshi said both leaders struggled for the dignity of the people of Kashmir.

The High Court Bar Association in an Executive Committee meeting held in Srinagar, paying rich tributes to Molvi Mohammad Farooq and Abdul Ghani Lone and those killed at Hawal, appreciated the resilience of the people of Kashmir in the ongoing freedom struggle.

The President and Vice President of Jammu and Kashmir Mahaz-e-Azadi, Muhammad Iqbal Mir and Qutb Aalam, the JKSM Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt and the spokesman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat in their statements in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the prominent liberation leaders and reiterated the Kashmiris’ pledge to continue the liberation movement till taking it to its logical conclusion.

