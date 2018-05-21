4 girls injured in Army firing in Shopian after locals refuse their “Iftar”

Srinagar, May 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, four girls sustained bullet injuries after Indian Army soldiers opened fire on people when villagers refused to participate in an ‘Iftaar party’ of Army and protested against it in Shopian district on Monday evening.

The incident took place at DK Pora, village of the district.

“An army party came to DK Pora village to organize an ‘Iftaar party’ but people not only refused to attend it but also threw whatever eatables they had brought with them,” witnesses said.

Locals said, “We told Army party politely that we don’t need their Iftar party but they didn’t left the village.”

Reports said that later villagers staged protest against the Army and in response soldiers’ fired on people resulting in injuries to four girls.

Hospital sources told media that one 14 year old girl Aqsa Jan has been referred to Srinagar for advanced treatment. His condition is critical.

Like this: Like Loading...