IOK Grand Mufti chairs Muslim Personnel Law Board meeting

Srinagar, May 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a meeting of the general body of Muslim Personnel Law Board was held in Srinagar with Grand Mufti- designate, Nasirul Islam in chair.

During the meeting the participants paid rich tributes to prominent liberation leaders, Molvi Mohammad Farooq and Abdul Ghani Lone on their martyrdom anniversary.

The participants resolved that the Board would lead an awareness campaign against drug addiction, liquor consumption, moral degradation, domestic violence, high divorce rate and immoral behaviour of the youth with respect to parents, degradation of environment, fake medicines and food adulteration.

The participants also discussed the bad governance and stressed the need to bring a transparent governing system.

They said that the Board would take help of imams and Khateebs along the length and breadth of the Valley for the social awareness campaigns.

“The India government is killing and disabling our youth,” Mufti deplored while addressing the participants of the meeting.

