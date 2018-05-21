IOK HCBA refutes Modi’s remarks over Kashmir

Kashmir dispute not administrative in nature: JKML

Srinagar, May 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has strongly refuted the assertions of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi that development alone is solution of the Kashmir dispute.

The HCBA in a statement issued in Srinagar said though the right to development is an inalienable human right and is promised by almost all the international covenants including the Declaration on the Right to Development adopted by the UN General Assembly on December 4, 1986, the right to self determination is supreme.

It said: “When people are denied the right to self-determination and there is harassment, intimidation, blinding, killing of innocents and deliberate disregard for the civil and political rights of the people and thousands are detained without trial in jails, the slogan of development is merely humbug and is going to achieve nothing.”

Meanwhile, the spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) in a statement in Srinagar said the Kashmir dispute is not administrative in nature related to roads, power projects or jobs that it can be addressed through development. He said, “Kashmir is a dispute directly linked to the political future of millions of Kashmiri people and it needs settlement according to the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

The spokesman said that Kashmir dispute was not about inaugurating tunnels and trains or announcing economic packages in the name of development. “Such things have been done since 1947, but these measures couldn’t change the basic nature of the Kashmir dispute,” he added.

The spokesman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, in a statement in Srinagar termed the use of brute force against unarmed protesters in Sopore last evening which resulted in critical injuries to 9 years old boy, Rizwan Ahmed Kaboo besides others.

He said that this speaks volumes about the frustration of trigger-happy Indian forces and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured youth.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of International Commission of Human Rights (ICHR) Barrister Majid Tramboo and Chairman of South Asia Centre For Peace And Human Rights(SACFPHR) Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl in their statements questioned the rationale and logic of Modi’s assertions.

