Shutdown being observed in IOK today

Authorities impose curfew, curbs to prevent march

Srinagar, May 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed, today, to mark the martyrdom anniversaries of prominent liberation leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal.

Call for the shutdown and a march towards the Martyrs’ Graveyard at Eidgah in Srinagar has been given by the joint resistance leadership to pay tributes to the martyrs.

The puppet authorities have imposed curfew-like restrictions in downtown Srinagar to prevent the march. Indian troops and police personnel have been deployed in strength in Srinagar and other parts of the territory and all roads leading to the office of the Awami Action Committee are sealed. All exit and entry points are blocked and residents are not allowed to come out. The forces’ vehicles are patrolling the streets while policemen and paramilitary force personnel have erected barricades and sealed roads with razor wire while armored vehicles have been deployed at various road junctions.

A senior police official said restrictions are being imposed in the areas to prevent the Eidgah march while rail service of valley was also stopped.

Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at his residence in Srinagar on 21st May 1990. 70 mourners were killed in Hawal area of the city when Indian troops fired upon the funeral procession of Mirwaiz Moulana Muhammad Farooq.

On the same day, in 2002, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was killed by unknown assailants when he was returning from Eidgah after addressing a public gathering.

The authorities continued to put Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and other Hurriyet leaders under house arrest and in jails.

Meanwhile, Kashmir University and Islamic University of Science and Technology has postponed all examinations scheduled to be held today..

