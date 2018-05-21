Shutdown observed in IOK today

Restrictions imposed across territory

Srinagar, May 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown marked by curfew-like restrictions was observed across the Valley, today, to commemorate the martyrdom anniversaries of prominent liberation leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone.

Call for a march, on the occasion, was also given by the joint resistance leadership to pay tributes to the martyrs. The puppet authorities had imposed curfew and other restrictions in Srinagar and other parts of the territory to prevent the march. All roads leading to the office of the Awami Action Committee were sealed and all exit and entry points in Srinagar were blocked with barricades and razor wire while residents were not allowed to come out from their houses. The forces’ vehicles patrolled the streets throughout the day. Train service remained suspended in the Kashmir valley. Almost all the examinations scheduled to be held, today, were postponed.

Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq was killed on May 21, 1990 and Abdul Ghani Lone on May 21, 2002 by unknown gunmen. 72 mourners were martyred by the Indian troops when they fired indiscriminately at funeral procession of Mirwaiz Farooq at Hawal in Srinagar.

The authorities continued to put Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, Hilal Ahmad War and other Hurriyet leaders either under house arrest or in jails to prevent them from leading the march.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement in Srinagar said that Kashmir was not an issue of economic deprivation, but it was an issue concerning the fundamental right to self-determination of more than 14 million human beings.

Dukhtaran-e-Millat spokesperson in a statement denounced the re-arrest of party Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi and other party leaders Nahida Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi soon after their release, the other day.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement said that PDP-BJP regime had broken all the records of atrocities on civilian people in the occupied territory. The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Muslim League, Tehreek-e-Muzahamat and High Court Bar Association in their separate statements strongly refuted the assertions of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi that development alone was solution to the Kashmir dispute.

Like this: Like Loading...