Ceasefire is another political gimmick by India: Tramboo, Shawl

Kashmir an issue related to Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

London, May 22 (KMS): The Chairman of International Commission of Human Rights (ICHR), Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, and Chairman South Asia Centre for Peace and Human Rights (SACFPHR), Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl, in a response to the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s recent visit to occupied Kashmir and his public utterances, have questioned the rationale and logic of his assertions that the solution to the Kashmir dispute lies in development.

Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo and Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl in a joint statement issued in London said, the people of Jammu and Kashmir reject this latest political gimmick. They said, the Indian leader should introspectively take notice of complete shutdown and people’s anger against his visit. They said, a categorical message that needs to be understood is that the fear psychosis cannot conquer the hearts and minds of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The world’s largest military concentration has failed to extinguish the flames of freedom. Let it be clear that Kashmir is not a development issue; it is a political, legal and human rights issue. It needs a legal solution that satisfies the aspirations of the people by exercising their right to self-determination as per the UN charter and UN resolutions if Mr Modi believes in Democracy; he needs to honour the people’s verdict,” they added.

Barrister Tramboo and Professor Shawl said that the undemocratic practice to deny political space to the resistance leadership was a sad commentary on the Indian democracy. They said the people of Jammu and Kashmir are not comfortable with the construction of dams like Kishanganga or Salal because they are hardest hit victims of Indian water exploitation. They said that the waters emanating from Kashmir had been gravely misused and most of the hydroelectric power generation was provided to India’s northern states including Delhi. “Kashmiris who should have been immediate beneficiaries remain deprived and witness load shedding,” they added.

Barrister Tramboo and Professor Shawl said, the Ramadan ceasefire is yet another drummed about political gimmick. “It could become meaningful provided there is a comprehensive halt to all forms of violence not only inside the cities and towns but also on the ceasefire line. This should be followed by tripartite engagement of all the stakeholders. The leadership on the ground should be provided a democratic space and a process of demilitarization should be started,” they said.

We hope the echelons of the United Nations along with the international community will use their good offices to convince the Indian leadership to make a beginning to resolve the dispute peacefully for the regional and global peace.

