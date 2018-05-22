Hawal massacre: IOK HR body negates police report

Says CRPF troops massacred more than 50 mourners

Srinagar, May 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Human Rights Commission while negating the police report into the Hawal carnage of 1990 has said that the troops of Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) massacred more than 50 mourners.

The investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police into the Hawal massacre of May 21, 1990, had stated that some militants fired upon the CRPF men and in retaliation the troops fired in self-defence. But the investigation wing of the Human Rights Commission nails the police version and says that a CRPF court of inquiry has identified 15 of its troops that had massacred more than 50 mourners without any provocation. However, no challan in the case has yet been produced in the court nor have the guilty CRPF men been held accountable for the massacre.

On 21 May 1990, prominent Hurriyat leader, Molvi Muhammad Farooq, was killed by unknown gunmen at his Nigeen residence in Srinagar. As the news broke out, people rushed to Soura Institute of Medical Sciences to carry his body towards the Mirwaiz Manzil at Rajouri Kadal. When the procession reached Islamia College, the CRPF troops fired upon the mourners. The CID, that had submitted its report to the commission, has closed the case as ‘untraced’.

As per the CID report, “curfew was imposed on the day and during curfew hours some unknown militants fired upon the CRPF men and in retaliation CRPF fired in self-defence in which some 35 civilians died on spot.” The CID report further reveals that the investigation of the case was entrusted to Crime Branch of police and during the course of investigation the case has been “closed as untraced as no clue was found”.

But the investigation wing of the Human Rights Commission picked holes in the CID report and came up with a 12-page investigation report holding the CRPF troops of the 69 battalion who were stationed at the Islamia College responsible for killing of innocent civilians without any reason and justification. The troops were also held guilty by the court of inquiry (CoI) constituted by the CRPF.

According to the investigation wing of the commission, it is not known what action has been taken against the CRPF personnel and whether criminal proceedings have been conducted against them or not. The CRPF, however, didn’t cooperate with the commission.

It is to mention here that the investigation wing of the commission conducted an inquiry into the massacre in 2014. The investigation came after a petition by the Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo.

Like this: Like Loading...