Indian army’s firing on Shopian villagers denounced

Srinagar, May 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Jamaat-e-Islami and other Hurriyat organizations have condemned the Indian army’s firing on unarmed civilians at Iftaar time in DK Pora village of Shopian.

A Tehreek-e-Hurriyat spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said there is no justification of organizing enforced Iftaars by killer Indian forces. The statement said that Shopian was the same area where occupation forces spilled blood of innocent civilians until recently.

A DFP spokesperson in a statement while condemning the army action said that people of DK Pora Shopian had set an example by refusing Iftaar of the occupation forces and this had once again proved that Kashmiri people could not be lured by mere gestures.

“The act should serve as writing on the wall for New Delhi and it must now understand the fact that unless and until Kashmiris are given right to self determination they cannot be silenced even by using brute forces against them,” the statement added.

The Jamaat-e-Islami of occupied Kashmir and Hurriyat leader Khawaja Firdous in their separate statements also condemned the inhuman act on the part of Indian army.

