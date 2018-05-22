Indian troops cut tyres of private vehicles in Badgam

Srinagar, May 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, drivers of the Pakherpora area of Badgam district have said that the Indian troops puncture and cut the tyres of their vehicles without any reason.

The cab drivers, while talking to media, said that during the night, the troops of the 33-Rishtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) punctured tyres of the vehicles parked at the main cab stand in Pakherpora.

Scores of cab drivers of the Pakherpora area of Badgam district complained that the troops were doing this for the past many weeks. “They are cutting and puncturing the tyres of commercial and private vehicles without any provocation,” one of the drivers said.

While narrating the whole ordeal, a local said, “It happens many time that the troops confiscate our vehicles for no reasons and leave the passengers in a lurch.”

A cab driver, wishing not to be named, added, ““My parents are ailing, and their only hope is that I will leave for work and will earn enough money for their medicines. But when my vehicle is detained at one place, what I can do,” he said.

