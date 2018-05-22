IOK regime can’t fight JRL on political level

Speakers call for Kashmir settlement

<Srinagar, May 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has said that the puppet authorities have no courage to face the Hurriyat leadership on political level.

The resistance leaders in a joint statement issued in Srinagar denounced the authorities for continuously keeping the entire Srinagar city under curfew even during the holy month of Ramadan. The puppet regime had imposed curfew-like restrictions in the city to prevent the Eidgah rally, which was scheduled to be held in memory of prominent liberation leaders Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal, yesterday.

Speakers at a seminar in Srinagar, today, said that Jammu and Kashmir was a political dispute, which required urgent solution in view of changing political scenario, internationally. They said that the delay in settlement of the dispute might jeopardize the peace in South Asia. The seminar was organized by Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum to pay tributes to Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq could not attend the event due to house detention. Others who attended the function included Master Muhammad Afzal, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Hubbi, Ghulam Nabi Zaki, Ghulam Hasan Mir and Abdul Majeed Banday.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement in Srinagar said that the fourth generation of Kashmiris was on streets to secure their inalienable right to self-determination. He said that tens of thousands of people were deprived of their father’s love for spearheading the struggle for the birth right of the Kashmiri people.

Tehreek-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Democratic Freedom Party and Jamaat-e-Islami of occupied Kashmir in their statements denounced the opening of fire by Indian troops on unarmed civilians at Iftaar time in Shopian town.

The Chairman of International Commission of Human Rights, Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, and head of South Asia Centre for Peace and Human Rights, Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl in a joint statement in London described Ramadan ceasefire announced by India as a political gimmick and said that any ceasefire could be meaningful when there was a comprehensive halt to all forms of violence both inside the cities and towns and at the Line of Control.

