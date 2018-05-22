Kashmir’s 4th generation on streets: Mirwaiz

Rich tributes paid to Molvi Farooq, Khawaja Lone

Srinagar, May 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has said that tens of thousands of people like him were deprived of their father’s love for spearheading the struggle for the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

On the 28th martyrdom anniversary of his father, the Mirwaiz in a social media live speech termed the Hawal massacre of 21st May 1990 as Kashmir’s Jallianwala Bagh and said, when we talk about the martyrs and Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, lacs of people have laid their lives for the birth right – the right-to self-determination – of Kashmiris. He said now the fourth generation of Kashmiris was on streets and in this caravan, hundreds and thousands had laid down their lives.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq spoke about the hardships and pain he had gone through after the assassination of his father, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq. “My story is a story of lakhs of Kashmiris who lost their beloved in this struggle and I can feel their pain. Every son wants to have his father’s patronage and hand on head and I can feel and understand that pain like lacs of others who have been deprived of their father’s love,” he said.

Recalling that it had been 28 years since he joined the pro-freedom struggle, the Mirwaiz also remembered those 70 families whose beloved were martyred in Hawal massacre.

He said his father made efforts to represent the aspirations of Kashmiri people. “For 27 years from 1963 till his martyrdom in 1990, he did his best to represent the sentiments of people,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian in a statement in Srinagar while paying tributes to Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Abdul Ghani Lone and Hawal martyrs said, the Kashmiris are indebted to the invaluable sacrifices of these martyrs.

Ummat-e-Islami Chief, Qazi Yasir, addressing a religious gathering in South Kashmir’s Kamad area said that Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammed Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone laid down their lives for the cause of Kashmir’s freedom struggle. “We are duty-bound to take their mission to its conclusion,” he said.

